Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 9,326,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.