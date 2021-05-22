Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.98. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,899. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $204.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

