M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $348.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $239.68 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

