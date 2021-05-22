M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,299 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

