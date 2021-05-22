Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $30,225.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00.

MUR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,230. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

