MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.26

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.26 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.90). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 66.22 ($0.87), with a volume of 15,439 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.45. The firm has a market cap of £12.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

