MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of MYR Group worth $83,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,783. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.