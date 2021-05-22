MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of MYR Group worth $83,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ MYRG opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
About MYR Group
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.
