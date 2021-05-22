Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 43.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $154,555.32 and $5,937.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

