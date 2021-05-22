National Bank Financial Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.00 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$44.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

