National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.90.

TSE:RY opened at C$123.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$118.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.82. The firm has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,866 shares of company stock worth $2,544,781.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

