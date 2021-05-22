National Bankshares Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOT.UN. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.22.

TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.46 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.19.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

