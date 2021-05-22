National Bankshares Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.26.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.67. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$674.03 million and a PE ratio of -65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.