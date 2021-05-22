Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $533,411.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042301 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,734,681 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

