Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

