NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.270–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.21 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NEO. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.05.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 389,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,291.57 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.