Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $344,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NLTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 108,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.