Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Raised to C$0.30

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$476.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

