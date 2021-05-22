Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Raised to C$0.30

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$476.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

