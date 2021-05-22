New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 929.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,191 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,881,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 879.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,608,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.32.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

