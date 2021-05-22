Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.