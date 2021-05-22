Newport Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 933,930 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $47,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 157.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 20,115,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,430,240. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X?

