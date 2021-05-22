Newport Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,449 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of Montreal worth $122,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.74. 793,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $103.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.