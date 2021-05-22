Newport Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,063 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.28% of Arconic worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $15,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arconic by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 173,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

