Newport Trust Co Sells 2,055,570 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,552,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,055,570 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.3% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 1.65% of Delta Air Lines worth $509,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,894,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

