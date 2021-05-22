Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $152.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $147.27. 346,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.