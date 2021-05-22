Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 722 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

