Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 3,723,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

