Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $627.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $257.63 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

