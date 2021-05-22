Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $32.84 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 70.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 821,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,917,000 after buying an additional 124,728 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7,654.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $136.05. 3,718,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,682. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

