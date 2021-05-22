Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $6.79 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

