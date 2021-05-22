Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 15,410 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 40.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after purchasing an additional 272,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 39.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,216. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

