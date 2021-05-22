Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 31,070 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,070 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

NEE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $74.44. 8,689,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,035. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.