Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. 16,033,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

