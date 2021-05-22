Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 274.1% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 587.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

