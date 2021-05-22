Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 353,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.