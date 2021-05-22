NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

