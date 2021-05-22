NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Raised to $28.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NLOK. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.