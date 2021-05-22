O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 333 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 282,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,809. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

