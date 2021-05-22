OAX (OAX) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and $461,900.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00061785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00863942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00090103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

