Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.29 million and $3.35 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00893306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00089783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.