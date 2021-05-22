OIN Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $375,260.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 60.4% lower against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $375,260.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00915169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00089720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,512,899 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.