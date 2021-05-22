OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.50 on Friday. 283,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.