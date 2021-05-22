OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.47 and a 52-week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

