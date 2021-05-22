OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

