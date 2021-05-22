OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,110 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 29.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 63.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.