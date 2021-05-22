OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,392 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $256.79. 777,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,308. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.28. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.