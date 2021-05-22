Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $5.10 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00013668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $337,622.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00453346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,212 coins and its circulating supply is 562,896 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

