Open Predict Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003641 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $4,969.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00893740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

