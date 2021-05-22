Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.73

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and traded as low as $22.61. Optiva shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

