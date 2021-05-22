Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading 40.7% Lower This Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.61 or 0.00020407 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $193.69 million and $10.54 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 40.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00906916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

ORN is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,439,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.