OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $95.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

